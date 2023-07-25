Aerospace Composites Solutions relocating to Butler County facility creating 72 full-time jobs

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear, along with local officials and company leadership from Aerospace Composites Solutions broke ground on a $16.8 million expansion and relocation in Morgantown that will create 72 new full-time jobs in the area.

For more than a decade, ACS has been located at 404 West Morrison Street in Morgantown.

ACS’ growth projections for the next 12 to 18 months require a larger facility to accommodate increased production, according to a release.

The company plans to build a new 150,000-square-foot facility on Lot 1 of the Morgantown Industrial Park.

“Established companies expanding in the commonwealth is crucial to building on the economic momentum we’ve been experiencing,” said Beshear. “Kentucky has been home to Aerospace Composites Solutions for over a decade, and I’m excited to see them continue to grow and invest in Kentucky. I look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive here in the commonwealth.”

“We are thrilled to announce this decision in Morgantown,” said Aerospace Composites Solutions President Matt Shieman. “This expansion will not only strengthen our presence in the region but also contribute to the growth and development of the local economy. We are committed to investing in the community and creating high-quality job opportunities.”

The company’s services include design support, prototype creation, manufacture and certification of composite components.

“We are proud of the work being done at ACS and are looking forward to their continued growth in Morgantown,” said Butler County Judge-Executive Tim Flener. “Expansions like these are critical for the economic growth and sustainability of our community.”

Morgantown Mayor Billy Phelps thanked ACS for its investment and job creation.

“I want to thank Aerospace Composites for this investment and the creation of these new jobs in our community,” he said. “Growth begins with our existing industries, and ACS is just the latest company to provide evidence that our community provides the necessary support to help businesses succeed.”

