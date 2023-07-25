Bowling Green assault leads to man unconscious in Barren River

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was charged Monday with assault after Bowling Green Police found a man unconscious in the Barren River below Riverwalk Park.

Leon Ring, 33, was charged with second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Police said a woman reported that her boyfriend was unconscious in the river after a fight he got in with Ring.

According to reports, Ring and the woman’s boyfriend fell into the river while Ring continued to punch the man.

While in the river, Ring was seen pulling the man underwater several times until he was unconscious, according to police.

The woman told police that Ring ran from the scene.

Ring was taken to the Warren County Jail where he remains as of Tuesday.

