Bowling Green assault leads to man unconscious in Barren River

Leon Ring
Leon Ring(Warren County Jail)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was charged Monday with assault after Bowling Green Police found a man unconscious in the Barren River below Riverwalk Park.

Leon Ring, 33, was charged with second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Police said a woman reported that her boyfriend was unconscious in the river after a fight he got in with Ring.

According to reports, Ring and the woman’s boyfriend fell into the river while Ring continued to punch the man.

While in the river, Ring was seen pulling the man underwater several times until he was unconscious, according to police.

The woman told police that Ring ran from the scene.

Ring was taken to the Warren County Jail where he remains as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayanna Morgan
WKU student killed in Bowling Green shooting
Mammoth Valley Park is already open for business, though the park’s grand opening will be...
Mammoth Cave amusement park gets new name and new owner
Barren County Courthouse
Attorney asking court to drop Glasgow murder case
Residents of the park have described the morale as “depressing” since the approval.
Kentucky Gardens Mobile Home Park residents react to displacement post rezone approval
Beaver Dam man arrested after vehicle pursuit

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
David Wilkins, Cemetery Preservationist, has restored hundreds of graves all over the country...
Russellville man preserves history by restoring cemetery stones
Mammoth Valley Park is already open for business, though the park’s grand opening will be...
Mammoth Cave amusement park gets new name and new owner
Attorney asking court to drop Glasgow murder case