Building Summer Heat

A very hot stretch of weather is expected right into the weekend. A few summer downpours are possible, but not looking at any widespread rainfall.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few isolated showers and storms are popping up this evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.

The heat combined with humidity will drive that feel-like temperature to 100 this week. (David Wolter)

The big weather story is the heat. The next few days will be just as hot, if not hotter as we get close to the weekend. A few isolated showers and storms will be around during the day on Wednesday. That, along with some extra cloud cover could have a small impact on the overall heat, but highs, nonetheless are expected to get into the lower 90s. Another handful of showers and storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs will likely top out in the middle and upper 90s later this week and into part of the weekend. Temperatures remain hot Saturday and Sunday, but we could be looking at a few more isolated showers and storms by then.

The heat continues this weekend, but there is also that chance for a few showers and storms. (David Wolter)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.