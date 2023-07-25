Continued sunshine with highs back in the 90s!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Tuesday! Enjoy our early morning temperatures in the 70s because we’re tracking continued sunshine for our Tuesday with highs back in the 90s.

We can’t rule out a very isolated shower/storm for today, but otherwise we stay dry. The heat is the big story as we head through the week. Expect highs in the middle 90s with lows in the lower and middle 70s. Then look for a few more storms both Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances are a little tricky this week, but we will continue to monitor changes and trends in the models.

