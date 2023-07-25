Emergency management crews speak about the dangers of hot cars

Emergency management crews hot car medical emergencies
Emergency management crews hot car medical emergencies(WKYT)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency management crews are reminding folks of the dangers of hot cars.

When we have warmer temperatures, it is important to remain cautious as your car can hold in heat, especially when it comes to both pets and children alike in the backseat.

“Overtime, as the heat elevates, the kids will naturally try to cope with the heat. But over extended periods of time and extreme heat, they will lose the ability to cope, and that can lead to some serious medical conditions,” said EMT Markus Stephens.

Light can pass easily through the glass windows of your car into the closed vehicle. Some of the light is absorbed by the objects and surfaces inside and reradiated out as heat. The glass can then trap in the heat, causing temps to rise quickly in the vehicle even with a cracked window.

“Cracking a window in a hot car has little to no effect that heat is still getting trapped inside that vehicle,” said Stephens.

After just 10 minutes in hot temperatures, your car’s temperature can change.

In 70-degree air temperatures, your car can get up to 90 degrees in just 10 minutes but up to 112 in 60 minutes of continuous sunlight.

In 80-degree air temperatures, your car can get up to 99 degrees. In just 10 minutes, but up to 123 in 60 minutes and finally, when our air temperatures are at 90 degrees, after 10 minutes, your car’s temperature will feel like 109 degrees.

“Call 911 immediately. That is the number one thing you should do if you see a pet or a person in a hot car. Anything with a pulse, call 911,” said Major Derek Roberts with the Lexington Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayanna Morgan
WKU student killed in Bowling Green shooting
Mammoth Valley Park is already open for business, though the park’s grand opening will be...
Mammoth Cave amusement park gets new name and new owner
Barren County Courthouse
Attorney asking court to drop Glasgow murder case
Residents of the park have described the morale as “depressing” since the approval.
Kentucky Gardens Mobile Home Park residents react to displacement post rezone approval
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf

Latest News

Anna Sams lived off Little Bull Skin Road where last July, what today appears to be a gentle...
Clay Co. woman recounts being swept away in her home during EKY flood
Police respond.
Police charge inmates, woman after contraband thrown over Allen Co. Jail wall
Hardin County man sentenced in child pornography case
jobs added
Aerospace Composites Solutions relocating to Butler County facility creating 72 full-time jobs