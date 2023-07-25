Fund started for mother of WKU student killed in shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A mother is grieving after her first-born daughter died following a shooting Sunday night in Bowling Green.

Ayanna Morgan, 21, of Savannah, Ga., was shot at Muse apartments on Sunday just after 10 p.m. She later died at a Nashville hospital early Monday morning.

Misha-el Baskerville, Morgan’s mother, said she received a call Sunday night that her daughter had been shot “multiple times.”

“This feels like a bad nightmare that I can’t wake up from,” Baskerville said in a statement sent to WBKO News. “My baby didn’t deserve this!”

Baskerville told WBKO News her daughter was expected to graduate from WKU next year. Morgan was also two weeks away from turning 22.

“My heart is shattered,” her mother said.

A GoFundMe created Tuesday morning details how Baskerville has five children, including Morgan.

“[W]hat we would like to do is give her proper time to grieve her daughter without the burden of having to return to work,” according to a description written by Chelsea Allen, the organizer of the fund.

Bowling Green Police said they expect to release more information about the shooting on Tuesday.

