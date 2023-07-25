Hardin County man sentenced in child pornography case

(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hardin County man was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison for child pornography offenses.

According to court documents, Michael Smith, 30, produced videos of his sexual abuse of a minor victim, and uploaded images and videos of child pornography to a cloud-based storage application via the internet.

Smith was sentenced to 40 years in prison, followed by a 20-term of supervised release, for producing, transporting, and possessing child pornography.

There is no parole in the federal system.

In addition to the 40-year prison sentence, Smith was ordered to pay restitution to victims in the amount of $6,000.

“I commend the FBI and LMPD for their investigation of this case as well as AUSA McKiness for his work prosecuting Smith,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett. “The sexual exploitation of children in the Western District is a top priority of this office. We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those who harm our children.”

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Spencer McKiness prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayanna Morgan
WKU student killed in Bowling Green shooting
Mammoth Valley Park is already open for business, though the park’s grand opening will be...
Mammoth Cave amusement park gets new name and new owner
Barren County Courthouse
Attorney asking court to drop Glasgow murder case
Residents of the park have described the morale as “depressing” since the approval.
Kentucky Gardens Mobile Home Park residents react to displacement post rezone approval
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf

Latest News

Emergency management crews hot car medical emergencies
Emergency management crews speak about the dangers of hot cars
Anna Sams lived off Little Bull Skin Road where last July, what today appears to be a gentle...
Clay Co. woman recounts being swept away in her home during EKY flood
Police respond.
Police charge inmates, woman after contraband thrown over Allen Co. Jail wall
jobs added
Aerospace Composites Solutions relocating to Butler County facility creating 72 full-time jobs