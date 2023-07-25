Hardin Planetarium hosts 50th Anniversary presentation of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University’s Hardin Planetarium is one of the 11 locations in the United States (and 100 around the world) where audiences can watch Pink Floyd’s iconic Dark Side of the Moon the way it was originally presented 50 years ago.

However, this anniversary presentation has updated visuals that will no longer be available after the celebration ends in April 2024. This means that missing this show means missing it forever.

The Dark Side of the Moon: 50 Years in a Heartbeat is 42 minutes of captivating visuals taking the audience on a journey through time and space set to the ten tracks of the album acting as themes to each part of the voyage.

“This particular show was created for the 50th anniversary which began back in April and is continuing up until April of this next year,” said Planetarium Specialist for Hardin Planetarium, Chris Chandler.

In April, the presentation will no longer exist, and sold-out venues may have fans looking for other locations selling tickets.

“Literally 8 months from today, no one on Earth will ever see this show again. It’s created for that scarcity. If you wanted to go to any other planetarium and see the same show, the nearest option is 500 miles away in Chicago,” Chandler said.

This version of the show also aligns with the planetarium’s mission of fusion of entertainment and education.

The planetarium also offers free shows for the public that do not require tickets or reservations. These shows are made by the University and are presented to educate the public about current space missions and discoveries.

“Part of a University’s mission is to impact the community around it and if the community doesn’t come, you didn’t impact it. We do that through our free public shows and the field trips that we get during the day,” Chandler said.

Tickets for The Dark Side of the Moon: 50 Years in a Heartbeat can be purchased here or you can contact Chris Chandler at (270) 745-4044, hardin.planetatrium@wku.edu, or www.wku.edu/planetarium.

