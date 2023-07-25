Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ronald Alvarez

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ronald Alvarez is a Maintenance Tech at Med Center Health in Franklin whose quick action saved the life of a complete stranger.

On July 10, 2023, he was on a routine trip to Lowe’s in Franklin when he noticed a woman in the parking lot frantically searching for help. A customer had fallen out of his truck and was lying unconscious on the ground.

“I didn’t plan on what I’m going to do. I just remembered that this is what you need to do, and I started doing it,” Alvarez said.

It was the first time that he had to do CPR on another person without thinking. He knew that every second mattered and fell back on the training he received from his youth in the Boy Scouts, volunteer firefighter, and his military service.

Springing into action without a second thought, he managed to have the customer breathing again before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

“When it comes to a life and you know that you might be able to help it, I don’t think about those repercussions or consequences. I think that if we get this done it’s something good regardless of what’s going to happen to me,” Alvarez said.

He says that being trained and certified regularly is well worth the investment.

“I would advise everyone listening to this to go ahead and get trained because you don’t know when you’re going to need it,” Alvarez said.

At Med Center Health, his co-workers are especially proud of him for his actions and how he represents the facility’s mission of serving the community.

“Whether you’re a doctor, a nurse, or even the maintenance guy, you go out of your way to help the community in any way you can whether it’s here at work or off the facility grounds,” said Facility Operations Manager, Greg Manley.

Alvarez says he would like to see more people involved in the community help address needs that they may see.

“We need more people that are not afraid of helping but instead see the need as an opportunity to contribute,” Alvarez said.

