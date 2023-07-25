Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice, reports say

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Lebron James’ son Bronny collapsed from a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday, according to media reports.

He collapsed on the court and was taken to the hospital.

Bronny James is now in stable condition and is no longer in the ICU, according to a statement from the family provided to a reporter for The Athletic.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information,” the statement said.

The statement thanked the athletic and medical staff at USC “for their incredible work and their dedication to the safety of athletes.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayanna Morgan
WKU student killed in Bowling Green shooting
Barren County Courthouse
Attorney asking court to drop Glasgow murder case
Residents of the park have described the morale as “depressing” since the approval.
Kentucky Gardens Mobile Home Park residents react to displacement post rezone approval
Mammoth Valley Park is already open for business, though the park’s grand opening will be...
Mammoth Cave amusement park gets new name and new owner
Beaver Dam man arrested after vehicle pursuit

Latest News

Travelers check in at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter at Manchester Boston Regional Airport,...
U.S. consumer confidence jumps to a two-year high as inflation eases
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Russian fighter jet fired flares at US drone over Syria and damaged it, US military says
Several times a week, Peggy Konzack helps babies 6-months-old to 3-years-old get accustomed to...
102-year-old has been teaching swim lessons for more than half a century
FILE- In this undated photo 14-year-old Emmett L.Till from Chicago, is shown. President Joe...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story