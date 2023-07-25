Med Center Health to host blood drive in honor of BGPD officer

The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and his family.(Mason Fletcher)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health will host a blood drive beginning Wednesday in honor of Bowling Green Police Department Officer Matt Davis.

The drive will be on three different dates: Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The drive will be at the WKU Health Sciences Complex in Classroom B at 700 1st Street.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-783-2767.

