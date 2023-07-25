Med Center Health to host blood drive in honor of BGPD officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health will host a blood drive beginning Wednesday in honor of Bowling Green Police Department Officer Matt Davis.

The drive will be on three different dates: Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The drive will be at the WKU Health Sciences Complex in Classroom B at 700 1st Street.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-783-2767.

