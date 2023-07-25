Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms

WEBSTER CO, Ky. (WFIE) - The search for a mother and daughter from McLean County has come to a tragic end.

The pair were found deceased in the Green River, according to the Webster County Coroner.

Officials say 80-year-old Bonnie Mayes and 59-year-old Reginia Payne went on a trip to Owensboro, but never returned.

The last time they were seen was just before midnight Friday at the Sonic Drive-In on Frederica Street.

Sources say their car was found north of the boat ramp in Onton, Kentucky, and was pulled from the river.

No foul play is suspected and the investigation continues. We’re told the family has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

