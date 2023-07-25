Philip McKinney steps down as Warren East Softball Head Coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East Softball Head Coach Philip McKinney has stepped down after 14 years at the helm of the Lady Raiders to become the new Head Coach at Andrew College in Cuthbert, Georgia.

McKinney told his team the news on Monday, and later released a statement to WBKO saying “I’ve wanted to coach college softball for a few years now and just very fortunate that this opportunity came up.”

McKinney leaves as one of the best coaches in the state during his tenure. He finishes with a 307-143 record with multiple State Tournament appearances including back-to-back state title game appearances in 2018 and 2019.

“I love coaching at Warren East and this wasn’t an easy decision at all. Warren East is a great place to coach at,” McKinney said. “The Administration, the athletic director and other coaches at East have been really good friends to me and my family. I’ve met some great families in the Warren East community that I know we will keep in touch for years to come.”

McKinney has coached a lot of great players over the years including current WKU star pitcher Katie Gardner. In a stacked 14th District, before Warren East switched to the 15th District in 2023, McKinney won three district titles and four region titles with many championship game appearances in their respective tournaments.

He’s had many big moments in his Warren East coaching career including beating Alabama Softball star and 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year Montana Fouts in the State Tournament. East had a 28-game winning streak and being ranked 23rd in the nation by Max Preps in 2019. In 2021, East beat the top ranked South Warren Spartans to win the 4th Region Championship.

All of that doesn’t even include his accomplishments while coaching the Warren East Middle School team as well. In his first five years at the helm, the WEMS Lady Raiders won the 14th District Championship three times in four years. In 2012 they were the KY Middle School State Runner ups before winning the State Championship in 2014.

In total, he finished with a middle school record of 434-106, 9 district championships, 3 state runner up finishes and 4 state championships.

Overall, he leaves Warren East with a 741-249 record. Warren East will have big shoes to fill as it’s on the hunt for a new Head Coach.

