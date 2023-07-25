Police charge inmates, woman after contraband thrown over Allen Co. Jail wall

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple people were charged after the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force received a call of a man throwing items over the rooftop into the Allen County Jail’s recreation area on Monday.

The task force confirmed that a male inmate had set up a transaction of illegal contraband to be dropped off at the jail’s recreation area, according to reports.

Police found video surveillance footage of a man parking in Allen County Detention Center and then leaving items on the roof.

On Tuesday, detectives located the vehicle the man used in the video at a home on Cedar Cross Church Road in Scottsville.

They found Natalie Plumlee, 43, of Scottsville, at the home and found that she had paid the man to leave the items at the jail.

Police also searched Plumlee’s home and charged her with promoting contraband, engaging in organized crime, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also charged inmates Joey Proctor, 43, of Bowling Green, and Jadon Meredith, 22, of Scottsville, with promoting contraband and engaging in organized crime.

