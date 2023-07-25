Police issue arrest warrant for suspect accused of murdering WKU student

BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.
BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.(Bowling Green Police Department)
By Caitlin Huff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police have released the name and mugshot of a man they believe is responsible for the shooting death of Ayanna Morgan.

Morgan was shot Sunday night at the Muse BG apartments on Russellville Road in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Police said she was airlifted to a Nashville hospital where she died from her injuries Monday morning.

She was a 21-year-old WKU student from Savannah, Georgia.

RELATED: Mother grieving loss of WKU student

According to Bowling Green Police Department, an active arrest warrant for the murder of Morgan has been issued against Malik Jones.

BGPD said Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him do not approach him call 911.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (270) 781-2583.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayanna Morgan
WKU student killed in Bowling Green shooting
Mammoth Valley Park is already open for business, though the park’s grand opening will be...
Mammoth Cave amusement park gets new name and new owner
Barren County Courthouse
Attorney asking court to drop Glasgow murder case
Residents of the park have described the morale as “depressing” since the approval.
Kentucky Gardens Mobile Home Park residents react to displacement post rezone approval
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf

Latest News

The iconic Pink Floyd album "The Dark Side of the Moon" will be celebrated at Western Kentucky...
Hardin Planetarium hosts 50th Anniversary presentation of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon
Ronald Alvarez is a Maintenance Tech at Med Center Health in Franklin whose quick action saved...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ronald Alvarez
Russellville man preserves history by restoring cemetery stones
Emergency management crews hot car medical emergencies
Emergency management crews speak about the dangers of hot cars