President Biden creates new monuments in memory of Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, President Joe Biden designated three national monuments to the memory of Emmett Till, the black teenager that was violently tortured and murdered in Mississippi in 1955, as well as his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

The monuments span two states with three separate sites. One is at the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Chicago, Illinois, where Till’s funeral service was held. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted that he have an open-casket funeral, showing the horrific reality of racism in America.

The other sites, each in Mississippi, are at Graball Landing in Tallahatchie County, where Till’s body is believed to have been pulled from the Tallahatchie River. The last is at the Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse, where Till’s murderers were acquitted by an all-white jury. The monuments were officially designated by President Biden on July 25, the day that would have been Emmett Till’s 82nd birthday.

Ryan Dearbone, president of the Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP, says that addressing the discomfort of Till’s brutal murder is necessary for continued growth and to reckon with the effects of racism today.

“Especially when we look at the landscape today when we see a lot of what I would say is white-washing of history or revisionist history. Trying to put slavery and trying to put other aspects of the civil rights movement and the equality struggle into nice, neat boxes that basically say that things are not as bad as they were,” said Dearbone. “This is a reminder, this is for young people, for people who do not know the story of the civil rights movement, or of Emmett Till, this is something that cannot be hidden.”

Bowling Green was brought to the forefront when there were protests in 2022 calling for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Dunham. Dunham was the woman that brought on Till’s murder by accusing him of whistling at her. Dearbone says that the ripple effect of Till’s murder goes far beyond any one community.

“The story of Emmett Till is bigger than just Bowling Green, bigger than Money, Mississippi, bigger than any one community because Emmett Till’s story set a landscape for the entire country,” Dearbone said. “What happened to Emmett could have happened to any other young man. It has happened to young people that we may not have even heard their name.”

While these monuments recognize and memorialize Till’s legacy, it stands that Till was a child at the time of his murder, something that Dearbone says many tend to forget. He is remembered today as a pivotal figure in the fight for equality, but he was an unwilling martyr. While his death created a nationwide impact, Dearbone says that what would have come of his life is now left a mystery.

“That’s probably the most heartbreaking thing about this whole thing. Who knows what Emmett Till could have accomplished had he been able to live,” said Dearbone. “But because he was killed, simply because of the color of his skin, that is devastating, and it is unspeakably tragic.”

The Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Monuments stand as testaments to the unwilling sacrifice made by a child, and his mother, who in grief, showed the country the brutal reality of ignorance, racism, and hate.

