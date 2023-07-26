Ayanna Morgan’s family speaks about her murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The family of slain Western Kentucky University student Ayanna Morgan spoke about the profound loss the family is going through after her death.

On a late Sunday evening on July 23, Morgan was shot multiple times at the Muse Apartment complex on Russellville Road.

She was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville where she passed away early Monday morning.

There is currently an active warrant for the murder of Ayanna issued against Malik Jones. The family hopes that Ayanna’s killer is soon brought to Justice.

“Our whole family is shattered to pieces. No one can understand and it doesn’t need to happen again. We need somebody to help us to get justice for our baby,” said Veronica Hirams, Ayanna’s Nana.

The family was close-knit and spoke all the time, and her mother Misha-El Baskerville, remembers how she used to always say how proud she was of Ayanna.

“She was on the right track. She was doing everything that she was supposed to do. She had a promising future. I always told her how very proud I am. I told her ‘You are way ahead of the game and we’re just so proud of you’”, Baskerville said.

WKU is planning a candlelight vigil in honor of Ayanna Morgan for next month.

