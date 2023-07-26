Bowling Green Assembly evacuates after water pipe burst

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Bowling Green Assembly ended first shift production early Wednesday after an underground water pipe impacted concrete in the area.

Rachel Bagshaw, senior communications manager for the plant, said that the plant’s fire suppression system was temporarily affected.

“We have supplemental protocols in place until the full repair is complete,” she said.

Restrooms, drinking water, city lines and other water sources were not impacted.

Bagshaw added that the plant has partnered with geological experts, local fire authorities and GM safety leaders to implement extra precautions.

Second shift is expected to resume today.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.