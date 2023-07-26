Day Of Caring 2023: WCPS staff members organize kitchen, clean yard at BRACAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to give back each year, local organizations and businesses partner with United Way of Southern Kentucky to help lend a hand to nonprofits in the area.

This year, volunteers with Warren County Public Schools spent the day at the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center organizing and cleaning the kitchen, landscaping, power washing and doing some clerical work.

“Our kids deserve our best, but certainly our kids that have been traumas traumatized deserve our very best,” WCPS Director of Grants and Community Outreach, Dr. Tracey Young, said. “So that’s just all we’re here trying to do today.”

She added that one of the reasons they selected BRACAC was that the Center provides healing services to children who have been abused.

“That just spoke to us,” she said. “We decided to come here and spend our day helping this center which is filled with heroes that help some of our most vulnerable children that have experienced traumatic abuse.”

Young believes it is important for people in the community to collaborate to help children be able to move forward, both academically and personally.

“It takes all of that us to lift them up and so this is just one small way that we can do that,” she said.

In addition to volunteering, WCPS also receives funding from United Way for different programs such as its Kindergarten Readiness program, College and Career program, and Kinder Ready Summer Academy.

