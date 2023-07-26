The Hive partners with United Way of Southern Kentucky to reconstruct ramp

A wheelchair ramp was built at The Hive in Bowling Green as a part of the annual Day of Caring.
By Thomas Paden
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, The Hive partnered with United Way of Southern Kentucky to reconstruct their wheelchair ramp as a part of their Day of Care initiative.

The project was completed by Murphy Construction Group. Matt Zoellner, with the construction group, says they always try to help The Hive in any way they can because they love people.

”Today we did, we tore down the old handicap ramp out front and replaced it with all new deck boards so they have easier access,” Zoellner said. “Three years ago we did the back. Two years ago we stained it, cleaned it up, did everything for them, but we always try and get the hive if we can because we love the people.”

Shawn Sattazahn, a member of The Hive, was grateful for United Way of Southern Kentucky and its efforts in the community.

“I saw an issue with the ramp before and I brought it up to Laura about not having easy access to get in,” said Sattazhan, “and there were a few others that are a part of the Hive as well that are in wheelchairs and they have difficulty too, so seeing this new ramp is a very very liberating experience for all people.”

For more information on United Way and Day of Care, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mammoth Valley Park is already open for business, though the park’s grand opening will be...
Mammoth Cave amusement park gets new name and new owner
BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect accused of murdering WKU student
Ayanna Morgan
‘My heart is shattered’: Mother grieving after WKU student killed in shooting
Ayanna Morgan
WKU student killed in Bowling Green shooting
Leon Ring
Bowling Green assault leads to man unconscious in Barren River

Latest News

While small, and visually unassuming, the Ring Pink plays a vital role in the river’s ecosystem...
Inflation Reduction Act aids in recovery of Green River endangered species
WKU student, Ayanna Morgan, killed in shooting.
Ayanna Morgan’s family speaks about her murder
The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and...
Med Center Health hosting blood drive in honor of BGPD officer
Med Center Health hosting blood drive in honor of BGPD officer