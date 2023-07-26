The Hive partners with United Way of Southern Kentucky to reconstruct ramp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, The Hive partnered with United Way of Southern Kentucky to reconstruct their wheelchair ramp as a part of their Day of Care initiative.

The project was completed by Murphy Construction Group. Matt Zoellner, with the construction group, says they always try to help The Hive in any way they can because they love people.

”Today we did, we tore down the old handicap ramp out front and replaced it with all new deck boards so they have easier access,” Zoellner said. “Three years ago we did the back. Two years ago we stained it, cleaned it up, did everything for them, but we always try and get the hive if we can because we love the people.”

Shawn Sattazahn, a member of The Hive, was grateful for United Way of Southern Kentucky and its efforts in the community.

“I saw an issue with the ramp before and I brought it up to Laura about not having easy access to get in,” said Sattazhan, “and there were a few others that are a part of the Hive as well that are in wheelchairs and they have difficulty too, so seeing this new ramp is a very very liberating experience for all people.”

For more information on United Way and Day of Care, you can visit their website.

