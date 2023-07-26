Hot Days Ahead

Some extra heat is expected over the next few days.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are watching a few isolated showers that are expected to move around this evening, even through the overnight. Temperatures tonight will dip into the middle 70s. There could be a few morning showers around on Thursday before the sunshine increase. Highs get well into the 90s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The heat index will likely climb over 100 degrees on Thursday. (David Wolter)

The heat index is expected to peak between 100 and 105 degrees. Part of the area is under a Heat Advisory on Friday. Make sure to take care of yourself and limit time outside during the hottest part of the day.

Feel-like temperatures close to 105 are possible on Friday. (David Wolter)

Temperatures turn a bit more seasonable late this weekend into early next week, but the “cool down” is very temporary.

