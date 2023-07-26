Hot and humid, with a few showers possible!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday! We’re waking up to partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Get ready for another hot and humid day along with highs back in the low to mid 90s - again! We can’t rule out a few isolated showers and storms, especially west of I-65. Throughout the overnight we’ll see better chances for widespread rain. Showers are expected to linger through some parts of Thursday morning, but it won’t be an all out washout. The next few days will be just as hot, if not hotter as we get close to the weekend. Temperatures remain hot Saturday and Sunday, but we could be looking at a few more isolated showers and storms by then.

