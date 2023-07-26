Hot and humid, with a few showers possible!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday! We’re waking up to partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Happy Wednesday! We’re waking up to partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Get ready for another hot and humid day along with highs back in the low to mid 90s - again! We can’t rule out a few isolated showers and storms, especially west of I-65. Throughout the overnight we’ll see better chances for widespread rain. Showers are expected to linger through some parts of Thursday morning, but it won’t be an all out washout. The next few days will be just as hot, if not hotter as we get close to the weekend. Temperatures remain hot Saturday and Sunday, but we could be looking at a few more isolated showers and storms by then.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mammoth Valley Park is already open for business, though the park’s grand opening will be...
Mammoth Cave amusement park gets new name and new owner
Ayanna Morgan
WKU student killed in Bowling Green shooting
BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect accused of murdering WKU student
Ayanna Morgan
‘My heart is shattered’: Mother grieving after WKU student killed in shooting
Leon Ring
Bowling Green assault leads to man unconscious in Barren River

Latest News

We’re waking up to partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s.
Happy Wednesday! We’re waking up to partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s.
Summer Heat and Humidity Up Ahead
The heat continues this weekend, but there is also that chance for a few showers and storms.
Building Summer Heat
Continued sunshine with highs back in the 90s!
Continued sunshine with highs back in the 90s!