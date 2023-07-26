Isaiah 117 House to launch campaign in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is coming to Logan County.

On Sunday, Aug. 27 the nonprofit will host a community-wide kickoff event at Logan County Extension Office located at 255 John Paul Ave in Russellville beginning at 3 p.m.

The event will introduce the awareness campaign for Isaiah 117 House in Logan County and will feature a presentation from Ronda Paulson, founder and executive director of Isaiah 117 House.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with us in making a transformational impact in the lives of children in Logan County,” Paulson said. “We encourage everyone — whether you are simply curious about our services or if you know you are ready to make a commitment and get involved — to join us as we take this exciting next step in Logan County.”

Anyone interested in supporting, volunteering, or partnering with Isaiah 117 House should plan to attend.

For more information, visit facebook.com/isaiah117houselogancoky or contact Lori Gafford at lori.gafford@isaiah117house.com

