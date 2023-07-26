Keeneland 2023 Fall Meet tickets to go on sale in August

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tickets for Keeneland’s 2023 Fall Meet are scheduled to go on sale to the public in August.

People can purchase their tickets starting Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 9 a.m.

The race meet is slated to begin Oct. 6 and run through Oct. 28.

“Keeneland’s Fall Meet is an exciting time as we showcase racing stars that are competing for berths in the Breeders’ Cup and year-end honors,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “The gorgeous fall landscape, the pageantry of racing and the world-class competition all combine to make the fall an exceptionally memorable experience for our horsemen and fans.”

All tickets must be pre-purchased through Keeneland’s Official Online Ticket Office by clicking or tapping here.

