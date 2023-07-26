Kentucky American Legion Baseball Senior Championship Series to take place at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The stage is set for the championship series for the Kentucky American Legion Baseball Senior Championship.

The best of three series will be played Thursday, July 27; Friday, July 28 and if needed on Saturday, July 29 at Nick Denes Field, at WKU.

First pitch for all three games will be at 6:30 p.m. Admission will be $7 for adults, $5 for youth 5 to 18 years old. There will be free admission for children under 5 years of age and for all military veterans.

The championship series will pit the Lexington Post No. 8 Saints, winners of the East Kentucky Semi-State Tournament, against the Owensboro Post No. 9 Bombers, who are the winners of the West Kentucky Semi-State Tournament.

The Saints, managed by Tom Rogers, come into the championship series with a record of 9 and 2.

The Bombers, managed by Matt Freeman, sport a record of 18 and 9.

This 2023 Kentucky American Legion Baseball Senior Championship series will be a repeat of last year when the Owensboro Bombers prevailed two games to none.

The Kentucky championship winner will advance to compete in the American Legion Southeast Region in Asheboro, North Carolina.

The winners of the respective eight regions all across the United States will then compete in the American Legion World Series August 10-15 in Shelby, North Carolina.

The Kentucky American Legion Championship Series will be livestreamed by the Third Region Sports Network at www.3rsn.com.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.