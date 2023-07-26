Kentucky American Legion Baseball Senior Championship Series to take place at WKU

WKU
WKU(WKU Hilltopper Baseball)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The stage is set for the championship series for the Kentucky American Legion Baseball Senior Championship.

The best of three series will be played Thursday, July 27; Friday, July 28 and if needed on Saturday, July 29 at Nick Denes Field, at WKU.

First pitch for all three games will be at 6:30 p.m. Admission will be $7 for adults, $5 for youth 5 to 18 years old. There will be free admission for children under 5 years of age and for all military veterans.

The championship series will pit the Lexington Post No. 8 Saints, winners of the East Kentucky Semi-State Tournament, against the Owensboro Post No. 9 Bombers, who are the winners of the West Kentucky Semi-State Tournament.

The Saints, managed by Tom Rogers, come into the championship series with a record of 9 and 2.

The Bombers, managed by Matt Freeman, sport a record of 18 and 9.

This 2023 Kentucky American Legion Baseball Senior Championship series will be a repeat of last year when the Owensboro Bombers prevailed two games to none.

The Kentucky championship winner will advance to compete in the American Legion Southeast Region in Asheboro, North Carolina.

The winners of the respective eight regions all across the United States will then compete in the American Legion World Series August 10-15 in Shelby, North Carolina.

The Kentucky American Legion Championship Series will be livestreamed by the Third Region Sports Network at www.3rsn.com.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mammoth Valley Park is already open for business, though the park’s grand opening will be...
Mammoth Cave amusement park gets new name and new owner
Ayanna Morgan
WKU student killed in Bowling Green shooting
BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect accused of murdering WKU student
Ayanna Morgan
‘My heart is shattered’: Mother grieving after WKU student killed in shooting
Leon Ring
Bowling Green assault leads to man unconscious in Barren River

Latest News

Lutz tabs Guster as WKU assistant coach
Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection 7-23-23: Allen County-Scottsville and Franklin-Simpson Football
Sports Connection 7-23-23: Franklin-Simpson interview
Sports Connection 7-23-23: First Segment