KY 1243 bridge in Metcalfe County set for temporary closure

By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The bridge over South Fork Little Barren on KY 1243 (mile point 3.4) in Metcalfe County will temporarily close during daytime hours beginning next week.

The bridge will close on Monday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. a detour using KY 543 and U.S. 68 will be in place.

The closure is necessary so crews can remove debris.

