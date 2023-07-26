KY 1243 bridge in Metcalfe County set for temporary closure

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The bridge over South Fork Little Barren on KY 1243 (mile point 3.4) in Metcalfe County will temporarily close during daytime hours beginning next week.

The bridge will close on Monday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. a detour using KY 543 and U.S. 68 will be in place.

The closure is necessary so crews can remove debris.

