Love Island pop-up coming to Nashville

This pop-up will be giving fans an opportunity to interview for Love Island USA in person.
LOVE ISLAND -- "Love Island Austin Activation" -- Pictured: Atmospheric on Rainey Street on...
LOVE ISLAND -- "Love Island Austin Activation" -- Pictured: Atmospheric on Rainey Street on July 22, 2023 -- (Photo by: Rick Kern/PEACOCK)(PEACOCK | Rick Kern/PEACOCK)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tonight, on Love Island! Nashville, one of the world’s most popular reality shows is coming to town and you can get your shot at finding love.

Peacock is bringing Music City the chance to see if they can be the next bombshell to enter the villa.

Love Island USA Villa pop-up will be in Nashville on Saturday, July 29 at 203 Broadway from 3-8 p.m. Past islanders Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell will be at the event to celebrate the launch of the show’s fifth season.

This pop-up will be giving fans an opportunity to interview for Love Island USA in person. Attendees will be able to film an audition tape, a “jaw-dropping” entrance, share their dating stories, and take a plethora of photos.

“Within the Villa Pop-Up, Match Group partnered with Peacock to bring to life a co-branded interactive photo op, featuring Peacock and Tinder creative materials for fan engagement,” according to the announcement.

Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis, and all participants must be 18 years or older and have a physical I.D.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mammoth Valley Park is already open for business, though the park’s grand opening will be...
Mammoth Cave amusement park gets new name and new owner
Ayanna Morgan
WKU student killed in Bowling Green shooting
Ayanna Morgan
‘My heart is shattered’: Mother grieving after WKU student killed in shooting
BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect accused of murdering WKU student
Leon Ring
Bowling Green assault leads to man unconscious in Barren River

Latest News

KY 1243 bridge in Metcalfe County set for temporary closure
Three indicted in death of Bowling Green woman
Coroner: Missing McLean County women found dead
One hurt after building collapses in wrong direction in Clinton