Med Center Health official offers advice throughout intense heat

While the heat index continues to rise, the risk for heat stroke and heat exhaustion continue to rise as well.
By Elijah Jacobs
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kimmy Rheaume, Safe Kids of Bowling Green Coalition Coordinator, says that people need to stay hydrated and take as many breaks as needed.

“[If] they’re feeling thirsty, or if they notice they’re not sweating as much, then you should be increasing your water intake throughout the day [or] making scheduled breaks. Make sure that you’re doing what is best for you,” Rheaume said.

If while being outside you begin to excessively sweat, sweat significantly less, or feel overwhelming exhaustion or fatigue, then take a break and drink water.

Rheaume says if someone becomes unconscious due to extreme heat, then to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Every dispatcher in our area is an emergency medical dispatcher, meaning if you see someone experiencing a heat stroke, the dispatcher on 9-1-1 can walk you through what exactly to do.

Rheaume reminds people to stay vigilant throughout the hot weather and to always double-check their vehicle for children or animals upon exiting.

