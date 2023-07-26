Robertson and Sasaki homer back-to-back in 7-4 Hot Rods loss to Greenville

BG Hot Rods logo
BG Hot Rods logo(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Blake Robertson and Shane Sasaki hit back-to-back homers in the bottom of the seventh, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-12, 44-42) came just short of a comeback in a 7-4 loss to the Greenville Drive (13-12, 49-42) on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Greenville drove in the first two runs of the game against Bowling Green starter Roel Garcia. With one out, Tyler Miller and Ronald Rosario collected back-to-back singles. Eddinson Paulino grounded into an error by first baseman Blake Robertson, scoring Miller, and putting runners on first and third. Eduardo Lopez lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Rosario to take a 2-0 lead.

The Hot Rods responded in the bottom of the fourth against Drive starter Bradley Blalock. Brock Jones led-off with a walk and moved into scoring position at second base with a steal. One out later, Willy Vasquez advanced Jones to third with a single to left. Dominic Keegan plated Jones with a sacrifice fly to center, cutting into the Greenville lead, 2-1.

In the top of the seventh, the Drive increased their lead off Hot Rods reliever Haden Erbe. Brainer Bonaci notched an RBI single, and Rosario smacked a bases clearing double to increase Greenville’s lead to 6-1.

Bowling Green rallied in the bottom of the seventh off Greenville reliever Casey Cobb. Kamren James singled and scored on a two-run homer by Robertson. Sasaki made it back-to-back long balls, launching a solo homer over the left center field wall to make it a 6-4 game.

Hot Rods reliever Austin Vernon let up a run in the top of the ninth, and the Bowling Green offense went scoreless in the bottom half to lose 7-4.

Blalock (4-1) earned the win, letting up a run on four hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts over 5.1 frames. Garcia (4-7) took the loss, allowing two runs (zero earned) on five hits, two walks, and five strikeouts over 5.0 innings. Joey Stock (6) collected the save, striking out two in the ninth.

The Hot Rods and the Drive play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green rolls out RHP J.J. Goss (3-4, 4.98), while Greenville starts RHP Angel Bastardo (2-5, 3.49).

