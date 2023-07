Sports Connection 7-23-23: First Segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb give their predictions on the upcoming WKU Football season and preview the week 1 high school games. Later they talk to Brad Hood and Allen County-Scottsville Football followed by Max Chaney and Franklin-Simpson Football.

Sports Connection 7-23-23: Allen County-Scottsville interview

Sports Connection 7-23-23: Franklin-Simpson interview

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.