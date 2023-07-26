Three indicted in death of Bowling Green woman

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three have been indicted in connection to the the death of a Bowling Green woman.

Alexander Leonard, 49, Lonnie Leonard, 55, and Tiffany McCoy, 38, all of Bowling Green were indicted for first-degree manslaughter and exploitation of an adult.

On May 14, officers responded to 429 Gary Avenue for an unresponsive female identified as, Jazzmyne Rose Fikes.

Fikes was malnourished and severely underweight, with severe bed sores on her back, according to reports.

According to police, the three were caregivers of Fikes.

The three are set to appear in court again on Sept. 25.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.