WKU at Troy kick-off time announced

(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The kickoff time for WKU’s trip to take on Troy has been announced.

The Hilltoppers and Trojans will play at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

WKU and Troy have played 13 times previously with the Trojans holding a 10-2-1 all-time series mark against the Hilltoppers.

It will mark the first time the Tops will visit Troy since the 2012 season when WKU defeated Troy 31-26 on Oct. 11.

The two sides met last season in Bowling Green with the Trojans holding on for the win 34-27 in a game that went into the final quarter tied, 20-20.

