Anthony Hickey Sr. named as new Warren Central Athletic Director

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons enter a new era at the helm as Lady Dragons Basketball Head Coach Anthony Hickey Sr. has been named the new Athletic Director.

Hickey was an assistant with the Bowling Green girls’ program during the 2016-17 season and worked at Christian County before that from 2003-16. He then became an assistant under coach William Unseld on the Dragons run through the 4th region before making the switch to Lady Dragon’s Head Coach in 2020, where he is still currently at.

Hickey is replacing former AD Jason Esters.

“I was an assistant to Jason, which what a person to follow, you know what I’m saying? It’s like coach Unseld following Coach (Tim) Riley. He’s raised the bar so high that I have to try to get to it first and then see how I can exceed it. That’s going to be the toughest part. I’m ready for the challenge.”

Hickey works as a liaison at Warren Central, which helped him get to know a lot of the kids in the school, says he doesn’t just want the student athletes to gain notoriety on the field, but for their work in the classroom as well.

“I don’t think we’re noticed enough on (academics). That’s something that me, the counselors and some other people will step up because it’s overshadowed that we do have great young athletes that are scholar students here. The sports side of it will take care of itself, academics will just push more people to do better and raise the bar.”

