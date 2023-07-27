Crime Stoppers : Ayanna Morgan murder

Crime Stoppers needs your help looking for the man wanted for the murder of WKU student Ayanna Morgan.
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Officers responded to an assault in progress call at the Muse BG apartment complex on Russellville Road around 10 p.m.

According to the report, when officers arrived, they found a man trying to help Ayanna Morgan, 21. The responding officer stated Morgan was saying “God forgive me,” and she couldn’t breathe.

Police said Morgan was shot two times. She was airlifted to a Nashville hospital, where police said she died early Monday morning.

Investigators said the man who was trying to help Morgan was a food delivery driver. He told police that he and his girlfriend saw a Hispanic man coming around the corner of the building and doing a “gun” motion with his hand.

Additionally, he told police a navy blue Jeep Patriot was speeding through the parking lot and almost hit him. The pair told police the driver looked like a Black woman wearing glasses in her mid-20s with dreads. However, they stated the Jeep was driving too fast to see anyone else in it.

Police have identified the suspect as Malik Jones.

Jones has an active warrant for his arrest.

Police say he is is 6′0″ in height and approximately 140 lbs.

Jones is considered armed and dangerous. Please, do not approach him. If you know of Jones’ location, contact Crime Stoppers or call the police at 911 or (270) 393-4000.

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for your information. If you have information about this crime or any crimes you can call the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, visit their Web site at www.781CLUE.org, or download our P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

