Day of Caring volunteers implement ‘Born Learning Trail’ at Charles Black Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Charles Black City Park is getting updates as part of United Way of Southern Kentucky’s Day of Caring.

Charles Black City Park in Morgantown opened in May earlier this year and now thanks to United Way of Southern Kentucky, they are already seeing updates.

“Our project is the Born Learning Trail, which is a family engagement activity,” said Amy Hood Waddle, a volunteer who’s also with the Family Child Care Network of KY.

It’s designed specifically for birth to five years old with activities that they can do while they’re at the parks.

Born Learning is an innovative public engagement campaign that helps parents create quality early learning opportunities for young children.

The trails consist of colorful and interactive signs with activities to engage the children. Helping them develop crucial skills to prepare for elementary school education.

“There’s physical development, there’s language and literacy, and there’s math and numeracy and some social-emotional kinds of things,” said Hood Waddle. “What we know is parent and child engagement is so important and that’s the way children learn. Parents are actually a child’s first teacher. So anytime that parents and children can do things together, the better off they are.”

For more information on the Day of Caring projects, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.