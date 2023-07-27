Doctor charged with solicitating minors

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Kentucky State Police detectives have arrested a doctor on charges related to the sexual solicitation of minors.

Detectives began the investigation in late May after allegations regarding a relationship involving Dr. Matthew D. Constant, 51, of Owensboro, and an unknown-aged student were made.

The investigation resulted in search warrants for Constant’s electronic devices to examine the contents.

He is currently charged with Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor (12 years old or older) and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Constant is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

This investigation is still in the early phases and has spanned into other states.

At this point, additional charges are likely.

