Extreme heat causing concerns from national leaders, local business

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The temperatures continue to climb and as the heat continues, many are looking for a way to cool down.

Heat-related illnesses can be prevalent during this time of the year, causing dizziness, and muscle cramps among other symptoms.

Russell Sims Aquatic Center has already adapted to the heat, making lifeguard and patron safety a top priority.

“We always hydrate all day and night before we come to work,” said Russel Sims Aquatic Center Pool Manager Margaret Dougherty. “We have plenty of water and Gatorade in the guard room. Throughout the day the guards are welcome to get in the water before they get on the stand. When we’re on a heat advisory, we will take breaks from the whole pool to let all the lifeguards in the pool to take 10-minute breaks throughout the day.”

However, the heat is a nationwide issue. President Biden called it the number one weather-related killer in the United States.

The Biden Administration expressed concerns across all facets of the heat but emphasized increased inspections of potentially dangerous workplaces like farms or construction sites.

They also called for heightened monitoring of heat safety work violations.

Acting Secretary of the Department of Labor, Julie Su says back in April of 2022 a national emphasis program was started to focus on heat.

“Since then, we’ve done over 2600 investigations of workplaces,” said Su, “but given the weather, given the realities, and given that too many workers who work on construction sites or on farms or in warehouses are suffering. We thought it was really important to raise the issue.”

With the temperature not dropping any time soon, it’s important to wear appropriate clothing, avoid hot and heavy meals while in the heat and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.