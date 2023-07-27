Extreme heat causing concerns from national leaders, local business

The Biden Administration address nationwide heat concerns
The Biden Administration address nationwide heat concerns(Mason Fletcher)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The temperatures continue to climb and as the heat continues, many are looking for a way to cool down.

Heat-related illnesses can be prevalent during this time of the year, causing dizziness, and muscle cramps among other symptoms.

Russell Sims Aquatic Center has already adapted to the heat, making lifeguard and patron safety a top priority.

“We always hydrate all day and night before we come to work,” said Russel Sims Aquatic Center Pool Manager Margaret Dougherty. “We have plenty of water and Gatorade in the guard room. Throughout the day the guards are welcome to get in the water before they get on the stand. When we’re on a heat advisory, we will take breaks from the whole pool to let all the lifeguards in the pool to take 10-minute breaks throughout the day.”

However, the heat is a nationwide issue. President Biden called it the number one weather-related killer in the United States.

The Biden Administration expressed concerns across all facets of the heat but emphasized increased inspections of potentially dangerous workplaces like farms or construction sites.

They also called for heightened monitoring of heat safety work violations.

Acting Secretary of the Department of Labor, Julie Su says back in April of 2022 a national emphasis program was started to focus on heat.

“Since then, we’ve done over 2600 investigations of workplaces,” said Su, “but given the weather, given the realities, and given that too many workers who work on construction sites or on farms or in warehouses are suffering. We thought it was really important to raise the issue.”

With the temperature not dropping any time soon, it’s important to wear appropriate clothing, avoid hot and heavy meals while in the heat and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect accused of murdering WKU student
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
WKU student, Ayanna Morgan, killed in shooting.
Ayanna Morgan’s family speaks about her murder
Ayanna Morgan
‘My heart is shattered’: Mother grieving after WKU student killed in shooting
A Kroger store in Tennessee has converted to self-checkout only.
No cashiers: Kroger location converts to entirely self-checkout

Latest News

Kobee Lancaster, 24, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree assault.
POLICE: One arrested in connection to shooting death of WKU student
Halton is the first corporate sponsor to back Project 330's campaign for a new Scottsville...
Halton commits to $100k funds-match for Project 330 community center
beingAI’s establishment of its U.S. headquarters at the WKU Innovation Campus marks a...
AI company selects Bowling Green as location for U.S. headquarters
Makenzie Belcher and Terry Mike Jeffrey talk about an upcoming Elvis-themed show at SKyPAC with...
Arts of Southern Kentucky talks 'Songs of Elvis,' other upcoming shows