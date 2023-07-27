Halton commits to $100k funds-match for Project 330 community center

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - With a $100,000 funds-matching commitment, the Halton Company is the first corporate sponsor to back Project 330′s goal of bringing a state-of-the-art community center to Scottsville.

While the Core is already a community staple for Scottsville and surrounding areas, its popularity has grown beyond the services that it can provide. In hopes of creating an addition to the Core, Project 330 aims to organize three years of intentional fundraising to create a lasting 30-year legacy.

Sarah Keltner, a project committee member, says that the funds brought in by Halton are a first step to bringing the community center to fruition.

“They do have a connection to the Core of Scottsville already, so the love was there, and we definitely wanted them to be one of our first that we ask and one of the first that we gave that opportunity to,” said Keltner.

Executive Director of the Core, Ernie Stafford, says that while the Core has been successful, its members now outnumber its capacity. Through the expansion, he hopes that they can continue to provide adequate services to south-central Kentucky.

“The Core has grown so much, you know? We’ve got right around 5,200 members, maybe a little more than 5,200, so it’s kind of a real tight place,” Stafford said. “The building is only around 40,000 square feet. And we’ve got classrooms for day camp, and when I say we’ve got 5,200 members, that’s leaving out all the kids that come for that day camp as well.”

The proposed expansion would include three new basketball courts, indoor meeting spaces, updated equipment, and new program spaces, according to Project 330′s website. Stafford says that these updates are overdue.

“Our weight room gets crowded, our basketball gym is a small gym, it’s not even junior high size, you know? As far as the spacing in there, with the walls, and you’ve got a track above it, it’s a real compact area. So, we feel like this will be a great asset to the whole community, where it’ll give these young people a place to go,” Stafford said.

While the project committee hopes to raise the funds faster than their three-year namesake, Keltner hopes the impact will extend far beyond 30 years.

“You hear us talk about generational impact throughout this, and that is what this community center will do, is it will have an impact on generations to come,” Stafford said.

