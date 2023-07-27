A Heat Advisory Continues

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of Southern Kentucky through 9 PM Friday, as heat index values up to 108 are expected to end the work week. Mostly Sunny conditions are expected Friday, along with dew points in the mid 70s. This will make for very hot and muggy conditions tomorrow with temperature readings climbing to near 100. A few showers are possible Saturday night in to Sunday morning with the passage of a frontal boundary. This wont provide much rain, but it should usher in a slightly cooler air mass that will bring a little relief from the heat. Highs next week should back off just a bit into the lower 90s.

Tonight - Partly Cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Low 76 Winds S-5

Friday - Heat Advisory. High 98. Heat Index 108. Winds SW-12

Saturday - Still Warm and Muggy. A Shower Late. High 97 Winds SW 9

