Local veterinarian talks keeping pets safe amid rising temperatures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As temperatures continue to soar, veterinarian with All Creatures Animal Hospital’s Vicky McGrath says owners looking to keep their pets safe may want to stay indoors.

“A lot of our pets are indoors, they’re used to air conditioning, they’re used to basically the same kind of temperature all the time,” McGrath said. “If they’re not acclimated, leave them inside, maybe leave them at home and not take them on a car ride.”

McGrath says if you do need to take your pet outside, try to do so in the cooler hours of the day and be mindful of hot surfaces the pet may have to step on.

“When we start to get above that 90-degree mark, our pavement is usually warmer than the ambient air temperature,” McGrath said. “You can go put your hand on there and kind of see what your hand feels, their paw pads are a little bit tougher, but still, they’re sensitive.”

Much like humans, McGrath says it’s important to keep a sharp eye on younger and older pets as they may be more susceptible to the heat.

“Our very, very young ones, maybe don’t regulate their temperature quite as well,” McGrath said. “The old ones, because they might have an underlying disease, they may tend not to regulate their body temperature as well.”

While some panting and exhaustion is to be expected from the heat, McGrath says if you find your pet panting excessively or looking woozy, it may be time to visit the vet.

“Signs of disorientation, maybe weakness, collapse, certainly heavy breathing, just panting very heavy, respiratory noises, those can all be signs of heat stress,” McGrath said.

Pet parents should also be on the lookout for heat stroke, which has similar symptoms to heat stress and happens when a dog’s body temperature is above 103°F.

The prognosis for heat stroke varies on the body temperature and how long the stroke has persisted, so McGrath says timing is key for treatment.

“We need to get to them very quickly and start getting their body temperature down, do supportive care with fluids, cooling them off, maybe oxygen support,” McGrath said.

McGrath advises all pet owners to talk with their veterinarians to learn how to identify the signs of heat stress and stroke and possible risks hot weather may pose for your furry friend.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.