Sizzling heat setting in!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There could be a few stray storms this morning before the sunshine increase.

Highs get well into the 90s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The heat index is expected to peak between 100 and 105 degrees today and Friday. Our area is under a Heat Advisory through Friday night. Make sure to take care of yourself and limit time outside during the hottest part of the day. Temperatures turn a bit more seasonable late this weekend into early next week, but the “cool down” is very temporary.

Hot and humid, with a few showers possible!