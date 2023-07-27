BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There could be a few stray storms this morning before the sunshine increase.

Sizzling heat setting in!

Highs get well into the 90s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The heat index is expected to peak between 100 and 105 degrees today and Friday. Our area is under a Heat Advisory through Friday night. Make sure to take care of yourself and limit time outside during the hottest part of the day. Temperatures turn a bit more seasonable late this weekend into early next week, but the “cool down” is very temporary.

