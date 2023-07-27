Warren County Fiscal Court approves updated geographical boundaries for Magisterial Districts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During its regularly scheduled meeting, in the newly renovated courtroom, the Warren County Fiscal Court approved the update to the geographical boundaries of the magisterial districts.

The geographical boundaries of the magisterial districts are updated anytime a new census comes out to help ensure that each one is within about 5% of the population and every citizen is represented equally.

“When the census came out, we had a group of citizens that redrew those boundaries... now roughly each magisterial district has 22,000 give or take a few people,” Warren County Judge-Executive, Doug Gorman said.

He added that there were no real major changes, other than a little shrinking and growth in the 6th District.

“I think the sixth district has had a lot of growth in the south part of the county, and approximately 6,000 to 8,000 residents now are in different districts so that we could get that equalized out there,” Gorman said. “In the past, we’ve had districts divided in neighborhoods by things, those have gone away. They are now by roads and streams and rivers and natural dividers.”

He also added that the map is now a bit easier to follow.

