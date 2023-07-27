Warren County Fiscal Court holds first meeting in newly renovated courtroom

Warren County Fiscal Court holds first meeting in newly renovated courtroom
Warren County Fiscal Court holds first meeting in newly renovated courtroom(Lauren McCally)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Fiscal Court held its first meeting in its newly renovated courtroom Thursday morning.

Renovations included new furniture, an updated look with freshly painted walls, carpeting, new chairs, and more. In addition to the new more modern look, there is now a U-shaped table in the back that can be used for county meetings.

“I was appreciative of the fiscal court, all of the magistrates, early on in the term, agreeing to freshen this up,“ Warren County Judge Executive Doug Gorman said, “We wanted it to have a little more advanced technology, but also be a little more comfortable for the general public.”

Gorman adds that if anyone wishes to stop by and see it they are welcome to.

“We’re excited about the changes,” Judge Gorman said, “I think people will really appreciate it, it’s a brighter, a little more fresh look.”

It was the first major renovation to the courthouse since 1957.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect accused of murdering WKU student
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
WKU student, Ayanna Morgan, killed in shooting.
Ayanna Morgan’s family speaks about her murder
Ayanna Morgan
‘My heart is shattered’: Mother grieving after WKU student killed in shooting
A Kroger store in Tennessee has converted to self-checkout only.
No cashiers: Kroger location converts to entirely self-checkout

Latest News

Kobee Lancaster
POLICE: Two arrested in connection to shooting death of WKU student
Green River Ferry (GFX)
Green River Ferry closed due to low water
WBKO's Washington Correspondent breaks down the latest headlines from our nation's capitol.
Latest in Washington: McConnell's health, Hunter Biden's legal issues, UFO Congressional hearing
As temperatures continue to soar, one veterinarian says pet owners looking to keep their pets...
Bowling Green veterinarian talks keeping pets safe amid rising temps