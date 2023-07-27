Warren County Fiscal Court holds first meeting in newly renovated courtroom

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Fiscal Court held its first meeting in its newly renovated courtroom Thursday morning.

Renovations included new furniture, an updated look with freshly painted walls, carpeting, new chairs, and more. In addition to the new more modern look, there is now a U-shaped table in the back that can be used for county meetings.

“I was appreciative of the fiscal court, all of the magistrates, early on in the term, agreeing to freshen this up,“ Warren County Judge Executive Doug Gorman said, “We wanted it to have a little more advanced technology, but also be a little more comfortable for the general public.”

Gorman adds that if anyone wishes to stop by and see it they are welcome to.

“We’re excited about the changes,” Judge Gorman said, “I think people will really appreciate it, it’s a brighter, a little more fresh look.”

It was the first major renovation to the courthouse since 1957.

