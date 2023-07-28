Area schools bring actitivites indoors due to extreme temperatures

The Greenwood Gators marching band moved their practice indoors due to high temperatures. They say it was better to be safe than sorry.
By Derek Parham
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Extreme temperatures have brought many area school activities indoors, including the Greenwood Gators marching band, out of an abundance of caution and safety for students.

Today’s heat index reached upwards of 105 degrees, bringing the marching band into the school’s gymnasium to practice until temperatures drop to a manageable level.

Greenwood’s band director, Nick Collar, says that the school already has guidelines in place for these situations.

“We go 20 minutes, then break for 10, but if the heat index hits over 104, we stop all outside activities and come inside. But really, we kind of are on the side of caution, and if we feel like it’s too hot to be out there in those circumstances we’ll either move our activities into the shade or completely come inside.”

While moving outdoor activities inside can create some challenges, Collar says that the band is able to come up with creative solutions, and safety always comes before convenience. In the meantime, the Gators still prepare for their first performance of the year.

“We have a different type of schedule this year. Our first varsity home game isn’t until the middle of September, so really, our first performance locally isn’t until we do a really short parent’s performance, but really it’ll be after Labor Day.”

The marching band currently practices five days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. While they can typically still manage morning drills outdoors, Collar says that they are fully prepared to move indoors whenever it is needed.

