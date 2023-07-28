Energy companies lend advice on alleviating utility costs

Simple household changes can help alleviate high utility bills in extreme heat.
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Extreme heat not only has an effect on your body but your pockets as well. Simple household changes can help alleviate high utility bills in extreme heat.

Energy companies have been preparing for the heat spike for weeks in advance.

“We have meteorologists on staff actually who are watching for this kind of the heatwave,” said Scott Brooks with Tennessee Valley Authority, “and they will back up and start preparing weeks out, even months out. Making sure all the equipment is prepared and ready to turn on when we need it.”

Brooks says closing the blinds and even running certain appliances can make all the difference.

“One thing is to, in the middle of the day, close your blinds, especially on the side of the house where the sun comes in,” said Brooks. “That radiant heating definitely makes a difference. Don’t run your major appliances, especially ones that generate heat. Now is a great time of year to grill outside instead of running your oven.”

Even changing the thermostat by a few degrees can be a great financial benefit.

“We say that 76,77,78, that’s an optimal range,” said Brooks. “Really it’s whatever is your normal comfort zone. Every degree you turn that heat up from where you’re comfortable saves about 3% on your cooling bill for the next month.”

WRECC says their generators are working hard to keep us cool and that no blackouts are expected in the near future.

