FAA: Plane headed to Lexington forced to take evasive action to avoid colliding with other plane

Passengers had a terrifying experience aboard an Allegiant flight this past weekend headed to Lexington.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Passengers had a terrifying experience aboard an Allegiant flight this past weekend headed to Lexington.

The FAA says flight 485 left Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, but after 30 minutes, it somehow ended up on a collision course with another jet.

Jerrica Thacker of Pikeville spent the past week cruising the Caribbean for a family reunion. But she soon realized her ensuing flight home from Fort Lauderdale would not be smooth sailing.

“When we got on the plane, our flight had already been delayed twice because of storms up in northern Florida,” Thacker said.

She says they were delayed again on the runway, and what they ultimately experienced was no storm turbulence.

“All of a sudden... it felt like a drop,” said Thacker.

The FAA confirmed Thacker’s Allegiant Flight 485 had to take evasive action at 23,000 feet to avoid crashing into another plane.

“We later found out that we went up. But because of how fast we were going up, it felt like we went down,” Thacker said.

At that altitude, EKU’s chief flight instructor Sean Howard says near-collisions are very rare. But he says pilots can use a computer system called TCAS, the Traffic Collision and Avoidance System, to course correct.

“If they get close to each other and the computer says, ‘wait a minute,’ there’s a potential problem here,” Howard said.

Flight 485 returned to Fort Lauderdale, and Thacker decided to drive all the way home.

Thacker says she was reimbursed for the flight, but they then had to spend $800 on the car ride home.

Howard says this incident serves as a cautionary tale of why you should wear your seatbelt at all times on flights.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobee Lancaster
POLICE: One arrested in connection to shooting death of WKU student
WKU student, Ayanna Morgan, killed in shooting.
Ayanna Morgan’s family speaks about her murder
BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect accused of murdering WKU student
Second baby surrendered at BGFD baby box
Kentucky State Police
Former superintendent charged with solicitating minors

Latest News

Carlee Russell
News conference to be held to announce charges against Carlee Russell, sources say
Military activity increasing as soldiers train at Fort Campbell
Gorman added that there were no real major changes, other than a little shrinking and growth in...
Warren County Fiscal Court approves updated boundaries for magisterial districts
With a Buccee’s on the way and 57 reported accidents on KY 101 between 2017 and 2021, Ben Hunt...
KYTC asks Smiths Grove residents for opinion on proposed KY 101 changes
We are just weeks away from kids returning back to school!
Back to School: Crosswalk safety, SOKY school start dates