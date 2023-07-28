KYTC asks Smiths Grove residents for opinion on proposed KY 101 changes

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was in Smiths Grove Thursday looking for feedback on proposed road changes to KY 101.

With a Buc-ee’s on the way and 57 reported accidents on KY 101 between 2017 and 2021, Ben Hunt with the KYTC planning department said the group knew it was time for action.

“We also looked at, what if the area grows further? We want to address both the safety and the congestion issues that could arise,” Hunt said.

The preliminary construction proposals work to improve congestion and safety by having turning and crossing movements occur in fewer locations.

The four proposals include varying additions of roundabouts, dogbone interchanges, sidewalks and more.

“I like that they’re going to widen the streets, it’s going to allow for better traffic flow, especially with the big rigs that come through,” said Teresa Pegues, who’s lived in Smiths Grove for two years. “I think overall, it’s going to be good.”

“They propose widening the off ramp, that’s a good fix for now,” said Lisa Mills who’s live in Smiths Grove for six years. “Long term, there’s the amount of traffic that is going to be coming into this area, I don’t think they’re prepared for.”

Mills says she only sees one major solution to the traffic problem.

“I honestly believe that a dedicated off ramp is the only thing that’s going to really save the residents here,” Mills said. “It would be simple, a sign that says Buc-ee’s this way, Smith’s Grove that way.”

Though Hunt says a ramp isn’t possible.

“That would violate our interstate access control,” Hunt said. “In general we have to have interstate space, at least half mile to two miles apart before we can add another ramp.”

Even with aways to go on construction and prep, it seems the whole town is excited for Buc-ee’s to make its second home in the state.

“I’m looking forward to it being here, bringing growth to Smiths Grove,” Pegues said. “At the same time, I actually live on Main Street. So I like the small town feel, and I hope it doesn’t go away.”

Hunt says those with questions on the study can contact him at 270-746-7898 or benjamin.hunt@ky.gov.

