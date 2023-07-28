Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life

Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new Deli Heroes subs.(Hand-out | Subway Restaurants)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Subway is looking to reward its biggest fan with free subs for life. All they have to do is legally change their first name to Subway.

The national sandwich chain recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new Deli Heroes subs.

“Since debuting on Subway’s menu on July 11, Americans have gobbled up 2 million Deli Heroes, and now one lucky fan will eat them free for life,” Subway wrote in a news release.

Those willing to commit to taking the plunge can visit SubwayNameChange.com and enter between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 to win free Subway Deli Heroes for life.

One person will earn $50,000 in Subway gift cards and assume an iconic new identity.

The restaurant will provide the winner with $750 to reimburse them for legal and processing costs for the name change.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobee Lancaster
POLICE: One arrested in connection to shooting death of WKU student
WKU student, Ayanna Morgan, killed in shooting.
Ayanna Morgan’s family speaks about her murder
BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect accused of murdering WKU student
Kentucky State Police
Former superintendent charged with solicitating minors
Second baby surrendered at BGFD baby box

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to speak with reporters at the Capitol in...
McConnell to serve out this Congress as GOP leader
Carlee Russell
WATCH LIVE: News conference to announce charges against Carlee Russell
An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old Iowa girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert for 14-year-old Iowa girl canceled
FILE - In this image taken from video provided by ABC 33/40, Hoover, Ala., Police Department...
LIVE: Police to discuss updates in Carlee Russell kidnapping hoax case