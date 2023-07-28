Multiple agencies respond to apartment fire

Fire
Fire(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Payton Landing Apartments in Bowling Green on Scottsville Road.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 2 p.m.

First responders confirmed on scene that an air conditioning unit was on fire in one of the apartments, and they were able to contain the fire to one room.

Firefighters said a couch was burnt and was relocated to the front lawn as well.

No injuries were reported.

We will update the story as more information is released.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobee Lancaster
POLICE: One arrested in connection to shooting death of WKU student
Kentucky State Police
Former superintendent charged with solicitating minors
WKU student, Ayanna Morgan, killed in shooting.
Ayanna Morgan’s family speaks about her murder
BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect accused of murdering WKU student
Second baby surrendered at BGFD baby box

Latest News

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Military activity increasing as soldiers train at Fort Campbell
Gorman added that there were no real major changes, other than a little shrinking and growth in...
Warren County Fiscal Court approves updated boundaries for magisterial districts
With a Buccee’s on the way and 57 reported accidents on KY 101 between 2017 and 2021, Ben Hunt...
KYTC asks Smiths Grove residents for opinion on proposed KY 101 changes