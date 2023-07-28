Multiple agencies respond to apartment fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Payton Landing Apartments in Bowling Green on Scottsville Road.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 2 p.m.

First responders confirmed on scene that an air conditioning unit was on fire in one of the apartments, and they were able to contain the fire to one room.

Firefighters said a couch was burnt and was relocated to the front lawn as well.

No injuries were reported.

We will update the story as more information is released.

