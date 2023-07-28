Staying HOT HOT HOT through Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was another day in the steamer with high temperatures reaching into the upper 90s once again. Saturday looks to be another hot one with temps soaring into the middle 90s.

Relief comes next week

A few storms will be possible throughout the next week, but rain chances stay low as we move through the next seven days. Give the plants some extra attention if you are able to, especially with the blistering heat. Relief begins to move into the region by Sunday as cooler highs in the lower 90s arrive, with even cooler temperatures in the upper 80s expected by Tuesday, so the heat does not hold on for long. Overnight lows will sink back into the 60s, which will feel much more comfortable than the middle and upper 70s that we’ve been experiencing over the past few days.

